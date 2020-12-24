Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israel welcomes German backing for expanded Iran nuclear deal

WorldNews Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Israel welcomes German backing for expanded Iran nuclear dealIsrael has welcomed Germany's proposal to expand the Iran nuclear deal into a broader security agreement once Joe Biden assumes the US presidency next month. Jeremy Issacharoff, the Israeli ambassador to Berlin, said a recent call by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to reassess the 2015 nuclear accord with a new US administration was a "step in the right direction". The 2015 nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme. Mr Maas told Der Spiegel magazine this month that the existing agreement, under massive pressure after repeated Iranian violations and US President...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Heiko Maas Heiko Maas German politician


Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Syria’s air defenses confront an “Israeli aggression” in Masyaf -state TV

 Syrian air defenses confronted an “Israeli aggression” after midnight on Thursday in the Masyaf area in the Hama countryside, Syrian state TV said, citing a..
WorldNews

Israel announces third nationwide coronavirus lockdown

 JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel announced Thursday (Dec 24) that it will impose a nationwide lockdown from next week, its third of the Covid-19 pandemic, just days..
WorldNews

Morocco's foreign minister: 'Agreement with Israel is a package that includes Western Sahara'

 Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has confirmed that Morocco is committed to an agreement with Israel that stipulates normalising relations between the..
WorldNews

'Peace on Earth': Netanyahu highlights normalization in Christmas message

 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Israel's Christian friends a merry Christmas on Wednesday night, highlighting how Israel and its new friends in the..
WorldNews

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers [Video]

Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers

Jeremy Minsburg has been taking visitors on virtual tours of Germany's capital throughout lockdown.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:33Published

Exiled journalist sentenced to 27 years in prison on terror charges

 Can Dündar, 59, was the editor-in-chief of an opposition newspaper that released a 2015 report critical of the Turkish government. He had been living in exile..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: German crematorium overflowing as daily death rate broken again

 Corpses are being temporarily stored outside a crematorium in the eastern German city of Zittau struggles to deal with the number of dead.Zittau Mayor Thomas..
New Zealand Herald
Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home [Video]

Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home

Responding to a question by UK resident, Tim, who is unable to return homefrom Germany, Matt Hancock said: “We’re working with our internationalcolleagues to try to get you home, you and others who are caught abroad bythis. “It’s difficult and we’ll do everything we can to get you back.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Jeremy Issacharoff Jeremy Issacharoff


Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden dogs star in charming Christmas video; Trumps recount Christmas 'miracle' in theirs

 The Biden and Trump Christmas Eve videos posted on social media couldn't be more different. One features dogs; the other features the New Testament.
USATODAY.com

What Does Joe Biden Owe to Black Communities?

 In his victory speech, President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. said of Black voters: “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.” Many of those voters..
NYTimes.com

What Joe Biden is bringing back to the Oval Office

 (CNN)The spirit of the season promises "goodwill to all men." But practicing good faith in politics seems like a fool's errand these days. John Avlon President..
WorldNews

A Conversation With Joe Biden

 And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Tesla’s German gigafactory is being held up by sand lizards

 An overview of the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla in Gruenheide in Brandenburg near Berlin. (AFP via Getty Images) Tesla’s plans..
WorldNews

Germany's daily COVID-19 deaths set new record at 962

 BERLIN, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Germany counted 962 deaths related to COVID-19 within one day, setting a new record and bringing the official death toll to 27,968,..
WorldNews

German man charged with attempted murder in Carnival attack

 BERLIN: A has been charged with 91 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival earlier this year in the central town of ,..
WorldNews

Der Spiegel (news website)


Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action International agreement on the nuclear program of Iran


Related videos from verified sources

Iran vows to 'respond' to killing of nuclear programme scientist – video [Video]

Iran vows to 'respond' to killing of nuclear programme scientist – video

Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, has said the country will respond to the killing of one of the country’s most senior scientists, who was identified by Israel as having headed a secret nuclear..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 02:00Published
Test-fire of Russian missiles from nuclear submarine [Video]

Test-fire of Russian missiles from nuclear submarine

A Russian nuclear submarine successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in a show of readiness of Russia’s nuclear forces amid tension with the U.S. The Bulava missiles were..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:24Published
How Iran's Nuclear Chief, Fakhrizadeh, Was Assassinated [Video]

How Iran's Nuclear Chief, Fakhrizadeh, Was Assassinated

ABSARD, IRAN — Iranian journalist Mohamad Ahwaze claims to have received leaked information from the country's government about the assassination of Iran's leading nuclear scientist on..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:04Published