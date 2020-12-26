Global  
 

Coronavirus: US jobless benefits expire as Trump refuses to sign COVID aid bill

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Fourteen million Americans have had their unemployment benefits cut after Donald Trump has refused to sign the latest coronavirus relief package. The delay could see the US government shut down.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are

Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low" 00:39

 Trump threatened late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress. This may delay aid for millions on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment benefits. Trump said the bill did not provide enough support for small businesses. He also asked Congress to...

