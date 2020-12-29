Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Spain to keep registry of those who refuse Covid vaccine

BBC News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Vaccination will not be mandatory, officials say, and the register will not be made public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues 01:39

 Spain is one of the countries affected by the issue, which Health Minister Salvador Illa said has since been resolved and will see the vaccine on the road today.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Wag and Company friendship dogs combat Covid-19 loneliness

 The animals and their volunteers have been taking part in virtual visits to their elderly friends.
BBC News

Tourists throw caution to the wind, govt fears Covid surge

 The government is bracing for a possible post-holiday surge in Covid-19 cases around mid-January with reports of people violating various Covid norms to gather..
IndiaTimes

Covid in prison: 'We should be treated like humans'

 Reports suggest one-in-five prisoners have tested positive for Covid in the US, and 1,700 have died.
BBC News

Covid-19: 40-50m shots stockpiled by SII, India to get most of it

 India will initially get most of the 40-50 million ‘Covishield’ vaccine shots stockpiled by the Serum Institute of India (SII), since exports would require..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

About 600 seniors receive first COVID-19 vaccines after waiting hours [Video]

About 600 seniors receive first COVID-19 vaccines after waiting hours

About 600 seniors receive first COVID-19 vaccines after waiting hours

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:25Published
Moderna Vaccine Being Given To Miami Jewish Health Residents [Video]

Moderna Vaccine Being Given To Miami Jewish Health Residents

CBS4's Peter D'Oench was there as residents got their COVID vaccine shots. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3nVHfO4

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:08Published
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Continues At Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes [Video]

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Continues At Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Continues At Maryland Hospitals, Nursing Homes

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Year-ender 2020: Mumbai's journey from lockdown to unlock

 The COVID-19 lockdown led to the shutting down of shops, factories, malls, offices, restaurants and even halted Mumbai’s lifeline, the local trains. The...
Mid-Day

Man goes into deep coma after contracting COVID-19, recovers in week

 COVID-19, in the early months of the pandemic, was considered as a disease affecting the lungs and circulatory system. However, with time, evidence has started...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Newsy

Los Angeles Residents Able to Add COVID Vaccination Proof to Apple Wallet

 Los Angeles County residents who receive a COVID-19 vaccination are able to add a digital record of their vaccination to the Apple Wallet app, reports...
MacRumours.com