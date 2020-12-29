US: House Republicans join Democrats to override Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 (
32 minutes ago) The 322-87 House vote, in which 109 Republicans joined Democrats to override Trump's veto, leaves the bill's fate to the Republican-led Senate.
3 days ago
President Donald Trump is doubling down on his opposition to the $900 billion Covid-19 relief package passed by Congress, despite the fact that the $600 direct payment amount was proposed by his own administration. CNN’s Sarah Westwood reports.
Trump doubles down on Covid-19 relief bill opposition 02:21
