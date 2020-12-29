Global  
 

US: House Republicans join Democrats to override Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

DNA Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The 322-87 House vote, in which 109 Republicans joined Democrats to override Trump's veto, leaves the bill's fate to the Republican-led Senate.
News video: Trump doubles down on Covid-19 relief bill opposition

Trump doubles down on Covid-19 relief bill opposition 02:21

 President Donald Trump is doubling down on his opposition to the $900 billion Covid-19 relief package passed by Congress, despite the fact that the $600 direct payment amount was proposed by his own administration. CNN’s Sarah Westwood reports.

U.S. House Republicans block Democrats' bid to pass 2,000-USD stimulus checks

U.S. House Republicans block Democrats' bid to pass 2,000-USD stimulus checks WASHINGTON, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked an attempt from House Democrats to pass 2,000-U.S.-dollar...
House Votes to Override Trump's Veto of Military Bill

 Republicans joined with Democrats to hand President Trump a rare legislative rebuke in the final days of his presidency. The bill will next be taken up by the...
