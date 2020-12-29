Bangladesh moves more Rohingya refugees to isolated island
8 hours ago) Bangladesh has sent a second group of Rohingya refugees to a remote island, despite concern from human rights groups.
Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to floods. Francis Maguire reports.
