Bangladesh moves more Rohingya refugees to isolated island

Sky News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Bangladesh moves more Rohingya refugees to isolated islandBangladesh has sent a second group of Rohingya refugees to a remote island, despite concern from human rights groups.
News video: More Rohingya refugees moved to flood-prone island

More Rohingya refugees moved to flood-prone island 01:34

 Bangladesh started moving a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to floods. Francis Maguire reports.

