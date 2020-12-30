Justice Department declines to charge Cleveland officers in fatal 2014 shooting of Tamir Rice
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Justice Department said there was not enough evidence to prove that Cleveland police officers used excessive force against 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
DOJ says it's ready to prosecute Pakistani man for 2002 death of Wall Street Journal reporterOmar Sheikh was previously convicted and later acquitted for the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.
2 Cleveland Police Officers Avoid Federal Charges in Killing of Tamir RiceFinding a lack of evidence to prosecute, the Justice Department ended a five-year inquiry into the death of the 12-year-old Black boy, who had been carrying a..
DOJ declines to charge officers in Tamir Rice caseThe DOJ said video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what had happened.
