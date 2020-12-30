Global  
 

Justice Department declines to charge Cleveland officers in fatal 2014 shooting of Tamir Rice

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020
The Justice Department said there was not enough evidence to prove that Cleveland police officers used excessive force against 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
 The U.S. Department of Justice closed its independent investigation into the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

DOJ says it's ready to prosecute Pakistani man for 2002 death of Wall Street Journal reporter

 Omar Sheikh was previously convicted and later acquitted for the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.
2 Cleveland Police Officers Avoid Federal Charges in Killing of Tamir Rice

 Finding a lack of evidence to prosecute, the Justice Department ended a five-year inquiry into the death of the 12-year-old Black boy, who had been carrying a..
DOJ declines to charge officers in Tamir Rice case

 The DOJ said video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for prosecutors to conclusively establish what had happened.
The Justice Department will not file federal charges against two Cleveland police officers in the shooting death of Tamir Rice.

Unseen investigative interviews with the two police officers involved in the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice have been released.

 The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it would not bring federal criminal charges against two Cleveland police officers in the 2014 killing of...
New 'Squad' member Jamaal Bowman renews call to defund the police after Tamir Rice probe results in no charges

 Democratic Congressman-elect Jamall Bowman of New York, took to twitter to call for defunding the police Tuesday, following the announcement by the Justice...
 Finding a lack of evidence to prosecute, the Justice Department ended a five-year inquiry into the death of the 12-year-old Black boy, who had been carrying a...
