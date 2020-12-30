Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOJ Declines To Prosecute Cleveland Officers In Death Of Tamir Rice

NPR Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Justice Department says it will not bring civil rights charges against two police officers in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland in 2014.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice

DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice 00:24

 The Department of Justice cited the poor video quality, saying they could not discern for certain what happened.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No Federal Charges In 2014 Shooting Death Of Tamir Rice [Video]

No Federal Charges In 2014 Shooting Death Of Tamir Rice

The Justice Department will not file federal charges against two Cleveland police officers in the shooting death of Tamir Rice.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
Cops speak out about Tamir Rice's death (2017) [Video]

Cops speak out about Tamir Rice's death (2017)

Unseen investigative interviews with the two police officers involved in the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice have been released.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:17Published
A Cleveland police officer killed her son. Tamir Rice’s mother says she hasn't received justice. [Video]

A Cleveland police officer killed her son. Tamir Rice’s mother says she hasn't received justice.

Though time is quickly running out, Tamir Rice's mother says she still wants the Cleveland police officers involved in her son's 2014 shooting death to face criminal charges.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:40Published

Related news from verified sources

2 Cleveland Police Officers Avoid Federal Charges in Killing of Tamir Rice

 Finding a lack of evidence to prosecute, the Justice Department ended a five-year inquiry into the death of the 12-year-old Black boy, who had been carrying a...
NYTimes.com