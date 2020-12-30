DOJ Declines To Prosecute Cleveland Officers In Death Of Tamir Rice
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Justice Department says it will not bring civil rights charges against two police officers in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland in 2014.
