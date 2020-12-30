'I love Nashville': Petula Clark 'shocked' her 'Downtown' song was used in Christmas bombing

Global  
 

British singer Petula Clark is speaking out about the use of her 1964 song "Downtown" during the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville.
News video: Downtown business is focusing on rebuilding after bombing

Downtown business is focusing on rebuilding after bombing 02:09

 Nashville Downtown Hostel focuses on future after bombing

Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast [Video]

Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

[NFA] Officials on Tuesday continued to search for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with the FBI saying that the 63-year-old suspect who carried out the suicide mission was previously 'not on our radar'. Colette Luke has more.

Nashville police were warned in August 2019 that Anthony Warner was 'capable of making a bomb,' report shows

 Nashville police got a report 16 months before a bomb exploded in the city on Christmas that a man named in the blast was building a device in his RV.
USATODAY.com

Nashville Bomber Didn't Fire Shots Pre-Explosion, Federal Sources Say

 Early reports of shots being fired in downtown Nashville before Anthony Quinn Warner blew his RV and himself to smithereens may be bogus -- because we've now..
TMZ.com

Newly released bodycam video shows Nashville bombing aftermath

 Bodycam footage from Nashville police shows the dramatic aftermath of the Christmas bombing. Investigators are still searching for a motive in the case. Mola..
CBS News

Spike In COVID-19 Cases Lead LA County Hospitals To Declare 'Internal Disaster' [Video]

Spike In COVID-19 Cases Lead LA County Hospitals To Declare 'Internal Disaster'

At least five Los Angeles County hospitals had to turn patients away on Sunday, citing an 'internal disaster.' In the week before Christmas, the state averaged more than 40,000 new coronavirus infections every day. CNN reports that at some area hospitals, aging infrastructure was unable to keep up with the high number of patients needing oxygen. The issue was not the lack of oxygen itself--rather, the buildings were unable to maintain the necessary pressure to deliver the oxygen.

Nashville bombing 12.29.20 [Video]

Nashville bombing 12.29.20

Body camera footage of the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville

'It's part of the soul of Nashville' Historians discuss future of Second Ave. after Christmas Day bombing [Video]

'It's part of the soul of Nashville' Historians discuss future of Second Ave. after Christmas Day bombing

Future chapters in Second Avenue's story are more uncertain. Metro Historical Commission staff have not been able to assess the damage to the district yet. When rebuilding does start, it will be..

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes [Video]

Nashville Bombing: Bodycam Footage Shows Harrowing Scenes

Police have released shocking new footage of the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The terrifying images were caught on Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera at the scene. The..

