'I love Nashville': Petula Clark 'shocked' her 'Downtown' song was used in Christmas bombing

Spike In COVID-19 Cases Lead LA County Hospitals To Declare 'Internal Disaster'



At least five Los Angeles County hospitals had to turn patients away on Sunday, citing an 'internal disaster.' In the week before Christmas, the state averaged more than 40,000 new coronavirus infections every day. CNN reports that at some area hospitals, aging infrastructure was unable to keep up with the high number of patients needing oxygen. The issue was not the lack of oxygen itself--rather, the buildings were unable to maintain the necessary pressure to deliver the oxygen.

