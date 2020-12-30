Global  
 

PM hails 'astonishing speed' that EU trade deal was negotiated as MPs debate agreement

Sky News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
PM hails 'astonishing speed' that EU trade deal was negotiated as MPs debate agreementBoris Johnson has hailed the "astonishing speed" with which the UK-EU trade deal was agreed and says the agreement "demonstrates how Britain can be at once European and sovereign".
News video: Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? 01:39

 The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

