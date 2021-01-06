LONDON - France has vowed to speed up the administration of Covid-19 vaccines, following widespread national outrage over the government's slow vaccination campaign. In a significant reversal of their approach, authorities in Paris have announced plans to open up to 600 vaccination centres throughout the country and offer free jabs to anyone aged 75 and above. "We are going to amplify, accelerate and simplify our vaccination strategy," France's embattled...Full Article
Beset by miscues, France scrambles to catch up on vaccines
