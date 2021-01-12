Kamala Harris’ Team Reportedly Blind Sided by Vogue Cover

Kamala Harris’ appearance in Vogue is sparking criticism for appearing casual and “washed out.” On the Vogue cover, Harris is seen sporting a black jacket and Converse sneakers. The now controversial photograph was not the one she expected to run on the front of the coveted magazine cover. A source familiar with talks said Harris’ team is blindsided by...

