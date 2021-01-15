Uganda election: Bobi Wine says military raids home
Presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the army has entered his home as partial results show President Yoweri Museveni in the lead.Full Article
Uganda's longtime leader, President Yoweri Museveni, is ahead in an initial tally of ballots cast. His main rival, Bobi Wine, says..
Kampala - Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his security..