Mo Salah's 'selfishness is creeping in' and is becoming a problem, says Michael Owen who ...
Published
Michael Owen has criticised Mohamed Salah for being 'too selfish' in recent weeks which has coincided with Liverpool's disappointing run of form. Owen took aim at the 28-year-old following his underwhelming display against rivals Manchester United, which ended in a goalless stalemate on Sunday. While the man defending him, Luke Shaw, had one of his best performances in a United shirt to date, Salah struggled to make any real impact which now leaves him without a goal in four games. Michael Owen (right) has criticised Mohamed Salah (left) for being 'too selfish' against United RELATED ARTICLES Previous 1 Next Limp Liverpool badly miss Diogo Jota, Paul Pogba missed the... Mohamed Salah...Full Article