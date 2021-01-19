Tiffany Trump Engaged to Michael Boulos
Published
On the last day of her father’s term as president, she announced her intention to marry Michael Boulos.Full Article
Published
On the last day of her father’s term as president, she announced her intention to marry Michael Boulos.Full Article
(CNN) Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, announced her engagement to Michael Boulos Tuesday. Her happy..
Tiffany Trump is starting a new chapter. On Tuesday, Jan. 19, one day before her father Donald Trump is set to leave the White..