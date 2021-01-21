Third division Alcoyano, down to ten men, shock Real Madrid in cup
Published
Despite being down to ten men, Segunda División’s Alcoyano overcame 19-time Copa del Rey winners Real Madrid with a 115th minute winner.Full Article
Published
Despite being down to ten men, Segunda División’s Alcoyano overcame 19-time Copa del Rey winners Real Madrid with a 115th minute winner.Full Article
Zinedine Zidane insisted there was no shame in Real Madrid’s shock loss to third-tier side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. Madrid..
Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid have been eliminated from the Copa del Rey by minnows Alcoyano, who were also down to 10 men in..