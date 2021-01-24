Millions of users move away from WhatsApp after terms of service update

A poorly explained update to its terms of service has pushed WhatsApp users to adopt alternative services such as Signal and Telegram in their millions. The exodus was so large that WhatsApp has been forced to delay the implementation of the new terms, which had been slated for February 8th, and run a damage limitation campaign to explain to users the changes they were making. Over the first three weeks of January, Signal has gained 7.5 million users globally, according to figures shared by the UK parliament’s home affairs committee, and Telegram has gained...