Sensex tumbles over 500 points in opening trade; Nifty below 13,800

Sensex tumbles over 500 points in opening trade; Nifty below 13,800

Hindu

Published

BSE Sensex was trading 523.14 points or 1.10% lower at 46,886.79; NSE Nifty fell 167.80 points or 1.2% to 13,799.70

Full Article