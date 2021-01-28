A World Health Organisation-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic is due to begin fieldwork in Wuhan after completing two weeks of quarantine.Full Article
WHO team leaves quarantine in Wuhan to begin coronavirus origins study
