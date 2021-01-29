Brian Williams ran the ‘wrong’ clip on his show, and people are loving it

Brian Williams apologized to viewers of his MSNBC show “The 11th Hour” Thursday night after he introduced a video clip and a scene from a movie played in its place. But those very same viewers quickly recognized the move was intentional: a form of commentary on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meeting with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. “For the first time, we have what I’m told is exclusive video out of this meeting today between McCarthy and Trump,” said Williams, a Ridgewood native who grew up in Middletown, introducing the clip. @MSNBC Brian Williams for the win. OMG I am dying here. #The11thHour pic.twitter.com/dxYoWiWBAq— Jeff 🇺🇸 (@sbbytor) January 29, 2021 What...