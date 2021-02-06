Myanmar coup: Military leaders block Twitter and Instagram

Twitter and Instagram have become the latest social media sites to be blocked for users in Myanmar following Monday's coup by the military. Telenor, one of the country's main internet providers, confirmed it had been ordered to deny access to the two sites "until further notice". The coup leaders blocked Facebook on Thursday for the sake of "stability". There has been a growing movement of civil disobedience over the detention of democratically-elected leaders. University teachers and students gathered in Yangon on Friday to chant support for the country's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior members of her National League for Democracy (NLD)...