Indonesia Sriwijaya Air crash: Jet throttle was 'stuck,' finds probe
The Boeing 737-500 crashed minutes after takeoff into the Java Sea in January. All 62 crew and passengers on board were killed.Full Article
Debris and pieces from a crashed Indonesian passenger jet were laid out for inspection at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta.
Indonesian officials suspect detected signals found on Sunday come from Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea soon after..
Indonesia's navy dive team today (January 10) found debris they believe came the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet which crashed shortly..