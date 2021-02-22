Daft Punk, French electronic music duo, announce they are splitting up after 28 years
The world's most famous electronic music duo, Daft Punk, have announced they are splitting up.
The helmet-wearing French duo shared the news in an eight-minute video called “Epilogue”.