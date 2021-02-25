Atlantic Ocean circulation is weaker than it has been in 1,000 years, scientists say
Published
The shift could affect the climate of Europe, the rates of sea-level rise along the U.S. East Coast, and more.Full Article
Published
The shift could affect the climate of Europe, the rates of sea-level rise along the U.S. East Coast, and more.Full Article
Imagine abrupt shifts of the tropical monsoons, reductions in Northern Hemisphere rainfall, and strengthening of North Atlantic..
A new study, in which the Andalusian Earth Sciences Institute (IACT) (CSIC-UGR) participated, has described for the first time a..