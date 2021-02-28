Myanmar: Casualties rise as police fire live rounds, water canons and tear gas at coup protesters
Bullet cases were reportedly found in Yangon after reports of gunfire at a anti-coup protest in the capital.Full Article
Protests swell as hundreds of thousands join strike across Myanmar
Police in Myanmar opened fire on protesters in Mandalay today (February 20) killing at least two protesters and injuring several..