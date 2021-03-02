BARCELONA – Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his former advisor Jaume Masferrer were released Tuesday after appearing before a judge investigating last year's 'Barcagate' scandal, a Spanish court said. The two men, who were arrested on Monday, "exercised their right not to speak", and the judge granted them conditional release while the investigation continues, the Barcelona...Full Article
Ex-Barcelona president released after appearing before judge: court
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
News24.com | Ex-Barcelona president released after appearing before judge: court
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his former advisor Jaume Masferrer were released Tuesday after appearing before..
News24