Ex-Barcelona president released after appearing before judge: court

Ex-Barcelona president released after appearing before judge: court

WorldNews

Published

BARCELONA – Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his former advisor Jaume Masferrer were released Tuesday after appearing before a judge investigating last year's 'Barcagate' scandal, a Spanish court said. The two men, who were arrested on Monday, "exercised their right not to speak", and the judge granted them conditional release while the investigation continues, the Barcelona...

Full Article