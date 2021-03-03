Rio Tinto chairman quits over Aboriginal site damage in Australia

The chairman of the Anglo-Australian mining company mining giant, Rio Tinto, has announced that he will step down after the company triggered a public outcry by destroying an ancient Aboriginal site in Western Australia to extract $135m worth of iron ore. Rio blew up the 46,000-year-old rock shelters at Juukan Gorge last May, sparking a public backlash and investor revolt that led to the resignation of the company’s CEO and two top executives last September. The caves were one of the earliest known locations inhabited by Australia’s Indigenous people and contained some of the oldest...