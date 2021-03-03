Alek Minassian Found Guilty in Toronto Van Mass Killing
Published
The defendant was convicted of murder and attempted murder for killing 10 people and injuring 16 when he mounted the curb of a busy sidewalk in a van in 2018.Full Article
Published
The defendant was convicted of murder and attempted murder for killing 10 people and injuring 16 when he mounted the curb of a busy sidewalk in a van in 2018.Full Article
The judge presiding over the murder trial for Alek Minassian, who killed 10 people and wounded 16 others in the 2018 Toronto van..
Almost three years after 10 people were killed and many others were injured in one of the deadliest mass attacks in Toronto's..