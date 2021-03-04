Rishi Sunak's spend now, tax later budget has received a broad welcome from voters, according to two snap opinion polls carried out after the chancellor's statement.Full Article
Polls suggest public approve of chancellor's budget despite looming tax rises
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Minister plays down prospect of Budget tax rises
Kwasi Kwarteng has played down the prospect of big tax increases to start reducing the deficit in the public finances in this..
ODN
Budget 2021: Fuel duty remains frozen to reduce transport costs
Chancellor confirms rate of fuel duty will remain unchanged for a tenth consecutive year
The UK government will freeze..
Autocar