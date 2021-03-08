At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts
Published
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosion at 4 p.m. local time was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks.Full Article
Published
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosion at 4 p.m. local time was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks.Full Article
A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 400 others,..
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema blamed the Bata blasts on the negligence of those tasked with guarding stores of dynamite and..