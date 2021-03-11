Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side returned to winning ways in the Champions League last night (Picture: Beanyman Sports) Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with the performance of Fabinho during last night’s win over RB Leipzig and described the Brazil international as one of the best players in the world in his favourite position. The versatile former Monaco star has been forced to fill in at centre-half for the majority of the season given the unprecedented spate of injuries...Full Article
Jurgen Klopp hails Fabinho performance after Liverpool beat RB Leipzig
