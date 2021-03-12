Merkel's party faces tough election-year test in state polls
Published
Two German states choose new legislatures on Sunday, the first major political test of a year in which a national election will determine who succeeFull Article
Published
Two German states choose new legislatures on Sunday, the first major political test of a year in which a national election will determine who succeeFull Article
Current polls suggest Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union is set for its worst performance ever in the state. PUBLISHED ON MAR..
BERLIN (AP) — Two German states choose new legislatures on Sunday, the first major political test of a year in which a national..