Myanmar: Deadliest day since military coup
Almost 100 people have been killed in a fresh crackdown on the protest movement. The leader of the military junta marked Armed Forces Day by promising new elections.Full Article
Dozens of people have reportedly been killed across Myanmar as soldiers and the police suppressed protests against last month’s..
