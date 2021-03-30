Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a "new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response".Full Article
PM joins world leaders to call for global treaty to prepare for next pandemic
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden, Trudeau to meet virtually next week
Reuters - Politics
U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first bilateral meeting Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, virtually,..
The Quad Comes Of Age? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Conviction Of Terrorists In Pakistan – OpEd
Eurasia Review