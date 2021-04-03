No.1 Barty repeats as Miami champ after Andreescu retires
Playing outside of Australia for the first time since February 2020, Ash Barty has won her second successive Miami title.Full Article
No. 1-ranked Ash Barty won her second successive Miami Open championship Saturday by beating No. 8-seeded Bianca Andreescu, who was..
In her first match at this year's Miami Open, Ash Barty was one point from elimination. Now she’s one win from becoming a repeat..