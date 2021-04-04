Jalen Suggs' shot to beat UCLA among best buzzer-beaters in men's NCAA Tournament history
The shot by Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs to beat UCLA in overtime joins the list of the greatest buzzer-beaters in men's NCAA Tournament history.
UCLA's bid for an upset over undefeated Gonzaga ended with a 93- 90 overtime loss with Jalen Suggs making a 3-point shot as time..