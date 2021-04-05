Boris Johnson is set to announce plans for COVID passports, overseas travel and whether the next step out of lockdown will happen next week.Full Article
PM to announce plans for COVID passports, overseas travel and next step out of lockdown
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Malaysia’s Rubber Glove Industry: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly – Analysis
By Francis E. Hutchinson and Pritish Bhattacharya*
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resultant Movement Control Order..
Eurasia Review