England through to Women's Six Nations final after nine-try win in Italy
Published
England secure their place in the Women's Six Nations final as a flurry of late scores helps them to a nine-try victory in Italy.Full Article
Published
England secure their place in the Women's Six Nations final as a flurry of late scores helps them to a nine-try victory in Italy.Full Article
England captain Sarah Hunter says her side "cannot afford" to start slowly in the Women's Six Nations final, having done so against..