Prince Philip's funeral: When is it? Will it be on TV? More pressing questions, answered
Here's what to expect if you're watching Prince Philip's funeral, code-named Operation Forth Bridge, as well as answers to other pressing questions.
Queen Elizabeth has just banned military attire at Prince Philip‘s funeral, this coming weekend. According to The Telegraph, the..
When is Prince Philip's funeral? Will Queen Elizabeth be in mourning? Will he be buried at Windsor Castle?