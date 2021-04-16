Guitarist Is First Suspect to Plead Guilty in Capitol Riot
Published
Jon Ryan Schaffer, frontman of the band Iced Earth, has agreed to cooperate with investigators in hopes of getting a lighter sentenceFull Article
A heavy metal guitarist linked to the Oath Keepers is closer to a deal than any other suspect, court papers show. Could he be the..