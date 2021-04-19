Elation as Australia and New Zealand open COVID travel bubble
Published
The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators.Full Article
Published
The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators.Full Article
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described today's travel bubble opening as an "important milestone" in New Zealand's economic..
The first flight due to arrive in Auckland as part of the new transtasman travel bubble has been delayed. The long-awaited two-way..