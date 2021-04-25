Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner throws unofficial no-hitter in condensed 7-inning game vs. Braves

Madison Bumgarner threw an unofficial, seven-inning no-hitter in the second game of the Diamondbacks' doubleheader against the Braves.

