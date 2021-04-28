Rudy Giuliani's home and office 'searched by federal investigators'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Reports: Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press and the New York Times that a search warrant had been executed by federal..
-
Afternoon briefs: Search of Giuliani’s home is ‘legal thuggery,’ says his lawyer; top legal officer earns $50.9M
ABA Journal
-
Home and office of Rudy Giuliani searched by federal agents
FT.com
-
Rudy Guiliani's son slams Fed raid on NYC home
USATODAY.com
-
AP sources: Feds search Giuliani's home, office
USATODAY.com
More coverage
Feds raid Rudy Giuliani's New York apartment
Reuters - Politics
Federal investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the Manhattan apartment of Rudolph Giuliani, as they probe his..