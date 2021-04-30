Marilyn Manson Accused of Sexual Assault in Suit Filed by Esmé Bianco
The lawsuit also accuses Manson’s former manager, Tony Ciulla, of violating trafficking laws.Full Article
Marilyn Manson has been sued by ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco over allegations of sexual assault, which she first made..
Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson on Friday, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse.