Manchin says he won’t support a D.C. statehood bill.
Published
Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, told local news reporters that he believed making Washington, D.C., a state would require a constitutional amendment.Full Article
Published
Senator Joe Manchin III, Democrat of West Virginia, told local news reporters that he believed making Washington, D.C., a state would require a constitutional amendment.Full Article
Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) said Friday he opposes legislation to make Washington D.C. a state.