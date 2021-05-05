France's threat to cut Jersey's electricity over a post-Brexit fishing row is "completely disproportionate and unacceptable", the environment and food secretary has said.Full Article
French threat to cut Jersey's electricity over fishing row 'disproportionate'
PM deploys ships to Jersey over fishing row
Boris Johnson has sent ships to Jersey after French officials threatened to cut off electricity to the island over a fishing row.