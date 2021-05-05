The polls open at 7am today for the biggest set of elections outside a general election in almost 50 years.Full Article
Polling day for biggest set of elections outside a general election in nearly 50 years
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WB polls: BJP demands EC to act against anti-social elements for peaceful 2nd phase
ANI
Amid the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal, BJP delegation met Election Commission on March 27 over alleged attack..
More coverage
7pm-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
7pm-2021-03-16
6pm-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
ESPLOST elections in Georgia
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN