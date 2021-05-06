SpaceX successfully lands Starship prototype rocket
Published
SpaceX’s vehicle, known as Starship, successfully completed its latest test flight on Wednesday, taking off and landing again from a launch site in TexasFull Article
Published
SpaceX’s vehicle, known as Starship, successfully completed its latest test flight on Wednesday, taking off and landing again from a launch site in TexasFull Article
SpaceX’s vehicle, known as Starship, successfully completed its latest test flight on Wednesday, taking off and landing again..
Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2021
by Staff Writers Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2021 SpaceX successfully launched and..