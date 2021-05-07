Will Smith celebrates twin siblings' 50th birthday: See the rare family photo
Will Smith took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish a happy 50th birthday to his twin siblings, Harry and Ellen. See the rare family photo here.
Double the birthday fun! Will Smith took to Instagram on May 5 to give a sweet birthday shoutout to his younger twin siblings,..
