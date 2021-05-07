Starmer says he takes 'full responsibility' for Hartlepool by-election defeat
Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "bitterly disappointed" and takes "full responsibility" for Labour's defeat in the Hartlepool by-election.Full Article
Published
Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "bitterly disappointed" and takes "full responsibility" for Labour's defeat in the Hartlepool by-election.Full Article
On a visit to a foodbank in Pontefract, Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer says his party is fighting for every vote going into the May..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that he will take "full responsibility" for the result of the Hartlepool by-election,..