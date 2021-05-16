Israeli strikes kill 37, topple buildings in Gaza City
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 37 people Sunday, medics said.
Israeli air strikes on Gaza City flatten three buildings and kill at least 42 people on Sunday, in the deadliest single attack in..
Sunday was the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and Hamas nearly a week ago.